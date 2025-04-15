Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 1,695,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,418. Nightfood has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

