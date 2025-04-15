NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NIKE stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

NIKE Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NKE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 8,351,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,072,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

