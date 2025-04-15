NIOX Group’s (NIOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on shares of NIOX Group in a report on Tuesday.

NIOX Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NIOX stock traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.98 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,542. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,475.27 and a beta of 0.92. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.21%. Research analysts anticipate that NIOX Group will post 1.1658256 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIOX Group

In other NIOX Group news, insider Jonathan Emms bought 127,454 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,196.32 ($13,444.51). 46.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

