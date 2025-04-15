Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $112.09 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $112.09 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,539.97 or 1.00097596 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,204.41 or 0.99409048 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Non-Playable Coin Token Profile
Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.
Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin
