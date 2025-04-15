Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $64.56. Approximately 2,003,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,808,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

