Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.79.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

