Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.63. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 13,638 shares changing hands.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $753.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,006,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

