NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $111.78. 69,859,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 313,168,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

