NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00003492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.