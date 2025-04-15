Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $14,199,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.