OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 160.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

