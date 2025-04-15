Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONBPO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

