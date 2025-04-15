Omni Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.61 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Omni Network has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $35.44 million and $8.61 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,715.20 or 1.00718456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85,567.01 or 1.00544328 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,133,678 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,453,508.58 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 1.83296655 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $9,332,647.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

