Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

