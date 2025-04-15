OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 440.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Cfra Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMVKY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 19,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,533. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Further Reading

