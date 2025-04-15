OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OneMedNet Stock Up 7.4 %

ONMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. OneMedNet has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

OneMedNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.