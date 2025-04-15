OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
OneMedNet Stock Up 7.4 %
ONMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. OneMedNet has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.37.
OneMedNet Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OneMedNet
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.