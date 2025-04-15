Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 17,123 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

