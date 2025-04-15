Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 7,956 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

