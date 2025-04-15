Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 607.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

