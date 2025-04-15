Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,000. Powerfleet accounts for about 0.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Powerfleet Trading Down 1.2 %

Powerfleet stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Powerfleet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Powerfleet ( NASDAQ:AIOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIOT. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIOT

About Powerfleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.