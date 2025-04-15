Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 248 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.