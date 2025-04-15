Operose Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

