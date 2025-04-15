Operose Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 481.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Comerica by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.16.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

