Operose Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

