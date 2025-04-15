Operose Advisors LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,513,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after buying an additional 369,614 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 634,282 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

