Operose Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $45,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ciena by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 518,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,919,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Ciena by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 463,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 336,180 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $577,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,974,964.14. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.