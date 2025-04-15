Operose Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $45,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ciena by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 518,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,919,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Ciena by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 463,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 336,180 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE CIEN opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $577,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,974,964.14. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
