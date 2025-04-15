OPKO Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average daily volume of 2,501 call options.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 1,084,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,036,477 shares in the company, valued at $315,293,985.96. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,464,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,502,342 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 949,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

