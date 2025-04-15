Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.87.
About Oragenics
