Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 31767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORKLY

Orkla ASA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.