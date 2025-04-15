Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 31767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORKLY
Orkla ASA Price Performance
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.
Orkla ASA Company Profile
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orkla ASA
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.