Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 977,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Osisko Development Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ODV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 242,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,788. The company has a market cap of $224.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Osisko Development has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.75.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 1,817.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development

About Osisko Development

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the third quarter worth $69,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

