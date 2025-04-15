Österreichische Post AG (OSTIY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 5th

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 55.2% increase from Österreichische Post’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Österreichische Post Price Performance

Shares of OSTIY stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Österreichische Post has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Get Österreichische Post alerts:

Österreichische Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.