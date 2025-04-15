Österreichische Post AG (OSTIY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 5th

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 55.2% increase from Österreichische Post’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
Shares of OSTIY stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Österreichische Post has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $17.18.
Österreichische Post Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Österreichische Post
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Could Skyrocket 51% in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.