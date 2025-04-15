Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 3.0% increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.40. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

