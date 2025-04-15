Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
PGOL traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,372. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
