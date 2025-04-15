Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Performance

PGOL traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,372. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

