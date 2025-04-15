Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PNBK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.07. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Patriot National Bancorp

In other news, President Steven Sugarman bought 7,019,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,264,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,019,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,983.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

