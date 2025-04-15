Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $79.45 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 79,443,384 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

