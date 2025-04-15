Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $79.45 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 79,443,384 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
