PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a market cap of $857.33 million and approximately $48.40 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 857,402,726 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 841,934,525.819809. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99967465 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $45,241,722.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

