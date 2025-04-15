PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFLT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,320,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 356,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,985,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 187,465 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 549,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $10,533,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,080.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 662,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

