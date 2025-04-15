Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 47,520 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,161 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,317,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.79%.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Articles

