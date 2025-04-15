Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 18,789,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 40,247,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.