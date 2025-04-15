PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHYL opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.