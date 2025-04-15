Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading 7.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.94. 18,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 71,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $685.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -2.84.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

