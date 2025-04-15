Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

