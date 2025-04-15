Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,657.42. The trade was a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $8,994,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

