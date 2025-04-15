Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Get Popular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Popular

Popular Stock Up 1.3 %

BPOP opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Popular has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $106.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Popular by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,418,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 515,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 459,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,373,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 175,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.