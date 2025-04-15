Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.65. 73,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,810,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCH. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 27,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $191,022.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,356,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,535.71. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $654,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,658.65. This trade represents a 37.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,554 shares of company stock worth $1,220,190. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Porch Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 5,776.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

