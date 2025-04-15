Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Post by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Post by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Post Trading Up 1.3 %

POST opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

