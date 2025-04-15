Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 1,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Power Assets Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.
About Power Assets
Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.
