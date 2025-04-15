Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the March 15th total of 395,800 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Predictive Oncology Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.