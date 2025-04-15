Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the March 15th total of 395,800 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

