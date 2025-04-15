Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Prime Meridian Price Performance
PMHG opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%.
Prime Meridian Increases Dividend
Prime Meridian Company Profile
Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.
