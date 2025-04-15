PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Issues Earnings Results

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PNRG traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $243.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $236,997.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,168,677.66. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,636,000. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,942. Company insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

